* Geopolitical risks rising after Tillerson comments
* Takashimaya surges on higher profit hopes
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Monday morning as comments from a U.S. central banker
supported the dollar against the yen, bolstering exporter
stocks, while rising U.S. yields helped financial stocks
outperform.
The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 18,811.62 in
midmorning trade.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Friday
said there may only be a "little pause" in the central bank's
rate hike plans this year. This contrasted with market
interpretations of earlier comments that there may be a more
significant delay in Fed tightening this year as it looks to
shrink its balance sheet.
On Friday, data showed that U.S. employers added about
98,000 jobs in March, the fewest since last May and well below
economists' expectation of 180,000, as bad weather hit
construction hiring.
"Wall Street indexes posted only minor drops after the jobs
report and it seems that the U.S. market downplayed the results,
and that's helping sentiment in Japanese equities," said Masaru
Hamasaki, head of market and investment information department
at Amundi Japan.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 111.43 yen, lifting
exporters, with Nissan Motor Co rising 1.2 percent, TDK
Corp adding 1.5 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd
gaining 1.5 percent.
That said, Hamasaki added that going forward, investors will
likely stay cautious against geopolitical risks after top aides
to U.S. President Donald Trump differed on Sunday on where U.S.
policy on Syria was headed after last week's attack on a Syrian
air base. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
warned the strikes were a warning to other nations, including
North Korea.
"There is growing uncertainty over what the U.S. would do
with North Korea if the country stays consistent to its
(Tillerson's) message," Hamasaki said.
On Monday, Japanese financial companies which seek high
yielding investment products outperformed. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group advanced 1.0 percent and Sompo Holdings
surged 1.2 percent.
Meanwhile, Takashimaya Co soared to more than a
one-week high after the department store operator said it
expects that its operating profit for the year ending February
2018 to rise 2.9 percent on year to 35 billion yen, exceeding
34.5 billion yen estimated by seven analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters Starmine.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,498.00 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
13,423.72.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)