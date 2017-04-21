* Nikkei poised to post first weekly gains in 6 weeks
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin comments lift mood
* Autos, electronics products makers rise
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2
week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax
reforms are getting back on track,
but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after it delayed its earnings
release due to an accounting probe.
While investors awaited this weekend's first round of voting
in France's presidential election this weekend, the Japanese
equities market recouped some of the losses posted in the past
few weeks.
Investor caution had also heightened amid mounting tensions
between North Korea and the United States.
On Friday, the Nikkei 225 share average gained 0.9
percent to 18,597.25 points by mid-morning, its highest level
since April 12.
For the week, it looked set to gain 1.3 percent and end
higher for the first time in six weeks.
Traders said sentiment was lifted by overnight comments by
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that the Donald
Trump administration will unveil a tax reform plan very soon and
expects it will be approved by Congress this year whether a
healthcare overhaul happens or not.
"Many people have been worried that Trump's promised tax
reform may not happen," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager
at Chibagin Asset Management. "Investors are picking up shares
today which had been battered over the past few weeks, such as
exporters."
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 109.28 yen
after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday, lifting automakers and
other exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp added 1.5 percent, Mazda Motor
Corp surged 1.7 percent, Panasonic Corp
advanced 1.6 percent and TDK Corp added 1.2 percent.
However, Fujifilm Holdings Corp tumbled more than 3
percent after it postponed its earnings report over an
investigation into accounting practices at an overseas unit.
Yaskawa Electric, one of the first companies to
report earnings, dropped 2.4 percent even after it said it
expected a 31.5 percent rise in its operating profit for this
fiscal year.
The company which makes alternating current (AC) turbo
motors, expects the dollar to average 110 yen this fiscal year,
and the market is concerned that the further rise in the yen
could eat into its earnings.
Meanwhile, electronic products maker Ibiden Co
jumped 7 percent after it said it expects an operating profit of
7 billion yen, up from previously forecast 5 billion yen thanks
to the stronger-than-expected dollar-yen levels.
The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,486.02 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to
13,301.22.
