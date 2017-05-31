* Banking stocks underperform
* Panasonic soars after market takes heart from IR briefing
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on
Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger
yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the
mining sector.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to
19,589.25 in midmorning trade.
Overall market sentiment is sour after the sterling stumbled
as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in
next month's national election.
The vote in Britain, political uncertainties in Italy and
doubts over debt relief for Greece have enhanced the yen's safe
haven appeal, putting a drag on Japanese exporters' revenues.
The dollar fell to near two-week low of 110.665 yen
and last traded at 110.93 yen.
"Japanese stocks are cheap, with the PER at 14 times their
projected earnings, but the strong yen is keeping foreign
investors from investing," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Banking and insurance shares, which hunt for higher yielding
products, were sold after U.S. Treasury yields fell to their
lowest levels in more than a week on Tuesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group both declined 1.0 percent, while T&D Holdings
dropped 0.9 percent.
Mining stocks underperformed after oil prices fell about 1
percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya
and concerns that output cuts by the world's big exporters may
be too small to reduce a global glut.
Inpex Corp stumbled 2.3 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co fell 1.9 percent.
Outperforming the market was Panasonic Corp, which
soared 2.3 percent as investors took heart from its briefing to
analysts on the previous day, when it talked about its bright
mid-to-long term growth strategy.
The company said that its automotive and industrial parts
unit is expected to see the largest growth in terms of sales in
the year ending March 2022, to 2.5 trillion yen, compared to
about 1.3 trillion yen for the last fiscal year ended March
2017. The company also said it hopes to become one of the
world's top 10 auto parts manufacturers in terms of sales by
then.
The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,570.06 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to
13,983.63.
