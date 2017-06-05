By Shinichi Saoshiro
barely moved on Monday, capped by a stronger yen but retaining
enough momentum to stay close to a 22-month high scaled the
previous session.
At 0150 GMT, the Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at
20,197.80. after slipping earlier to 20,104.13.
It reached an intraday peak of 20,239.81 on Friday, its
highest since August 2015 during a bullish week for global
equities which saw Wall Street shares reach record highs.
"The selling momentum isn't strong enough to send the Nikkei
significantly lower. Selling is mostly limited to light profit
taking," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"It's at a point where an emergence of fresh positive
factors could send the index to further highs, but it could also
break below 20,000 just as easily. There aren't many domestic
incentives out there, so the market will continue to look at
currencies and U.S. shares."
U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive
session on Friday, helping offset some of the negative pressure
from a stronger yen. The yen gained against the dollar following
Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Faltec was up 0.55 percent after the automobile
parts maker announced capital spending plans for its U.S.
subsidiary.
Construction machinery sales and rental company Kanamoto Co
was up 7 percent after it revised up its operating
profit forecast for the year through October 2017 to 17.13
billion yen ($155.12 million) from 15.82 billion yen.
Hearts United Group Co, which works to remove
defects in computer software and systems, climbed 8.2 percent
after filings revealed that Tokyo-based fund Rheas Capital Works
had acquired 5.19 percent of the company's shares.
The broader Topix was down 0.2 percent at 1,609.24
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.25 percent to
14,349.48.
($1 = 110.4300 yen)
