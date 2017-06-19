* Suspended Takata shares seen set to tumble to daily limit
low
* Futures-led trading lifts market - traders
* Domestic-demand sensitive stocks outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks rose on Monday,
as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled
buying in stock futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after
saying a stake purchase in the company by Japan Post was no
longer being considered.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 20,063.42 in
mid-morning trade.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 111.01 yen, boosting
investor demand for stock futures, traders said.
"Investors are buying futures today ... it's more like
today's trading is futures-led than trade-led by individual
stocks," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 110.955 yen, which
lifted U.S. futures, which helped underpin risk appetite
in Asian trade.
"People also expect that Wall Street will fare better later
in the day," Mizuho's Miura said.
The Nikkei is trading at more than one-week highs above the
psychologically important 20,000-line, after the market digested
the Bank Of Japan's decision to keep policy unchanged on Friday.
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike and the BOJ's
policy meeting, traders said the market was left with no major
catalysts this week but will continue to stay focused on
upcoming U.S. economic indicators.
Monday's notable gainers included domestic-demand sensitive
stocks.
Construction companies Taisei Corp and Obayashi
Corp both rose 1.6 percent, while Kajima Corp
soared 2.1 percent.
Underperforming the market was Nomura Real Estate Holdings
, which sank 13 percent after it confirmed weekend media
reports that Japan Post Holdings would likely scrap the
talks to buy a stake in Nomura as the two companies had
struggled to agree on the terms. The potential deal was first
reported in mid-May, pushing Nomura's shares up by 20 percent.
Major exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
flat, Nissan Motor Co shedding 0.7 percent and Hitachi
Ltd gaining 0.7 percent.
Takata Corp was untraded with a glut of sell
orders, indicating the shares will tumble 17 percent to a daily
limit low of 404 yen after the company released a statement on
Friday saying that no decision of any kind has been made about
bankruptcy procedures.
Trading in Takata was suspended throughout Friday because
the company offered no official statement after sources said it
was preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,605.73 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
14,286.43.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)