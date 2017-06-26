* Toshiba tumbles after demoted to 2nd section
* Mining shares outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked up on Monday morning as the dollar-yen held steady, while
investors' attention fell squarely on Takata Corp after it filed
for bankruptcy protection.
The embattled air bag inflator maker said it would seek
$1.588 billion in financial aid from U.S.-based auto parts
supplier Key Safety Systems (KSS).
The Tokyo Stock Exchange said shares of Takata
would be delisted on July 27 after it filed for bankruptcy
protection. The stock will be suspended for all of Monday, after
closing at 160 yen on Friday.
"Takata's bankruptcy is bad news, but since the market has
long known that the company was in trouble, its impact to
overall investor sentiment is limited," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 10,161.02 in
midmorning trade.
Analysts expect the stock market to be supported by hopes of
solid earnings.
"We stand by our view that the 20,000 level is a key support
level with positive focus to increase on stock specific
earnings, corporate actions and ROE increases," said Gavin
Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading Limited.
Elsewhere, Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 6.9
percent after the Tokyo Stock Exchange decided to downgrade the
stock to its second section from August.
Mining shares staged a rally after oil prices rose early on
Monday. Inpex Corp climbed 1.7 percent and Japan
Petroleum Exploration rose 1.2 percent.
Financial stocks lost ground, with banks and
insurers falling 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent,
respectively. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped
1.0 percent, Dai-ichi Life Holdings shed 1.0 percent
and T&D Holdings declined 0.9 percent.
The broader Topix was up 0.1 percent to 1,612.60.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)