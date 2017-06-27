* Takata continues to fall after bankruptcy
* Activity likely be subdued
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up to hover near two-year highs on Tuesday morning as a
weaker yen helped exporters rise, while financial stocks
rebounded from Monday's declines.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 20,233.23 in
midmorning trade after hitting as high as 20,250.10 earlier. The
index hovers last week's high of 20,318.11, the highest level
since August 2015.
The dollar stood tall on Tuesday, pushing to more than a
one-month high against the yen as investors waited to see if
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would stick to her positive
economic outlook at an event later in the global session.
The dollar was at 112.03 yen, the highest since May
24.
Traders said that volume may be subdued with few major
catalysts from both the domestic and overseas markets. On
Monday, volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section was
1.396 billion shares, the lowest level in nearly a month.
"The fundamental mood is not bad, but it's hard for
investors to find a direction on a day where there is no other
major catalysts other than a weak yen," said Hikaru Sato, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.7 percent, Panasonic Corp soaring 1.5 percent
and Canon Inc advancing 0.7 percent.
Financial stocks rose, with banks and insurers
rising 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
Mizuho Financial Group rose 0.6 percent, Dai-ichi
Life Holdings added 1.0 percent and T&D Holdings
surged 1.5 percent.
Troubled air bag inflator maker Takata Corp, which
filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan
on Monday, was untraded with a glut of sell orders and was
marked down at 110 yen, a daily limit low.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,618.93 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
14,398.53.
