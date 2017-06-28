* Tech shares fall on weak Nasdaq performance
* Banks and insures outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 28 Japanese stocks wobbled on
Wednesday morning as tech shares were dragged down by falls in
their U.S. counterparts overnight, while financials rallied on
the back of rising U.S. yields.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.2 percent to
20,181.62 in midmorning trade, while gains in banking stocks and
insurers supported the broader Topix, which tacked on
0.1 percent.
U.S. Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 18/32 in
price to yield 2.20 percent overnight, up from 2.14 percent late
on Monday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that it is
appropriate to gradually raise rates.
"Yellen's comment is supporting Japanese financial stocks
today, and for the long-term, Japanese stocks are on the rising
trend supported by U.S.-led global economic recovery," said
Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.
Banks and insurers, which invest in
higher yielding products such as foreign bonds, surged 1.8
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group gained 2.1 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
soared 2.6 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings
advanced 2.2 percent.
Traders said overall sentiment was subdued as investors
remain cautious after a healthcare bill was delayed in the U.S.
Senate, raising fresh questions about President Donald Trump's
domestic agenda.
"The news raised worries on overall sentiment and makes it
hard for the market to take a firm direction," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Tech shares languished after a sell-off in big tech names on
the Nasdaq, which tumbled 1.6 percent. Google parent
Alphabet fell 2.5 percent after EU antitrust
regulators hit the tech giant with a record $2.7-billion fine.
Tokyo Electron Ltd shed 2.0 percent, Advantest Corp
declined 1.2 percent and Alps Electric Co
dropped 1.1 percent.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
14,422.02.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)