By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, March 9
Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
fell to a one-week low on Wednesday morning as investors took
profits amid yen strength that continued to squeeze exporters,
with broader sentiment blunted by slipping oil prices and
concerns over China's economy.
The Nikkei share average was 1.6 percent lower at
16,521.83 during midmorning trade.
"This week we're seeing a lot of profit-taking after a
buoyant month in Japanese equity, said Martin King, co-managing
director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
"The yen has continued to strengthen against the dollar and
we expect to see Japanese exporters squeezed by a flight to
Japan's safe-haven currency right up until U.S. rates increase
and investors look to reallocate risk. The new status quo for
investors requires keen attention to central bank intervention
as growth is superceded by liquidity and quantitative easing."
The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday as demand for
the safe-haven currency picked up after disappointing Chinese
trade data took the wind out of broad gains in global risk
appetite.
The dollar slipped more than 0.7 percent to 112.5 against
the yen during midmorning trade, trimming the profit outlook for
Japan's exporters. Panasonic Corp fell 1.7 percent
while Nissan Motor Co Ltd shares declined 2.5 percent
and Bridgestone Corp slid 2.8 percent.
Broader risk appetite was also hurt by falling oil prices,
which ended a six-day winning streak on Tuesday after data
showed U.S. crude stockpiles reached record highs the previous
week.
The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 1,325.07 with
all but two of its 33 subindexes in negative territory in
midmorning trade.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.7 percent to
11,992.09.
