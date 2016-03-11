(Removes extraneous word "ending" in fourth paragraph)

By Joshua Hunt

TOKYO, March 11 Japanese stocks rose into positive territory during early afternoon trading on Friday as a weaker yen boosted the profit outlook for exporters while a bounce in global oil prices improved risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.7 percent to 16,966.98 in early afternoon trade after ending the morning session 0.9 percent lower. Japan's benchmark index is on course to end the week flat.

Risk appetite was helped by a more than 1 percent gain in oil prices while a weaker yen helped reverse earlier declines suffered by Japan's exporters.

Shares of Panasonic Corp rose 0.7 percent in the afternoon after falling as much as 2.7 percent during the morning session. Sony Corp climbed 0.8 percent after recovering from a 2.2 percent slide earlier in the day.

The broader Topix climbed 0.7 percent to 1,361.53 as all but five of its 33 subindexes moved into positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 500 rose 0.7 percent to 12,316.28. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)