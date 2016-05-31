TOKYO May 31 Japanese stocks rose in thin,
choppy trade on Tuesday morning as growing expectations of an
imminent U.S. interest rate hike helped the dollar hold onto
recent gains against the yen, burnishing the profit outlook for
Japan's exporters.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to
17,163.68 in late morning trade. Activity remained subdued as
many investors sat on the sidelines awaiting fresh catalysts.
"I think the market remains open to all possibilities right
now," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at
Credit Suisse.
"We're in a low-turnover state of anticipation over global
events like the Brexit vote and the FOMC meeting but also with
regard to domestic elements like a possible delay of next year's
consumption tax increase and a possible snap election this
summer. There's a lot of noise and no clear decisions."
Domestic media reported Prime Minister Abe would make an
announcement on Wednesday to address recent reports that he
would delay an April 2017 sales tax increase by 2-1/2 years.
Data released earlier in the morning session showed Japanese
industrial output unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent in April,
suggesting production is holding up despite weak exports and the
impact from a series of earthquakes that struck Japan's southern
island of Kyushu during that month.
The yen initially strengthened following the data, but later
resumed its weakening trend, underpinning automakers and other
exporters.
Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.6 percent in late
morning trade while Nissan Motor Co Ltd shares gained
0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd rose 0.7 percent.
Tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp was up 1.6 percent
while Panasonic Corp surged 3.5 percent. The home
appliance and electronics exporter was lifted by a weaker yen
and by a Nikkei business daily report saying it would withdraw
from making LCD panels for televisions due to strong price
competition.
Japan Post Insurance Co climbed 2.6 percent after
the Nikkei business daily reported the insurer would raise
premiums for young policy holders from August due to concerns
that investment returns are being squeezed under the Bank of
Japan's negative interest rate policy.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,373.95 in
late morning trade and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was
0.6 percent higher at 12,399.30.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt)