* Nikkei loses 0.5 pct, on track for 0.3 pct weekly loss
* Sentiment subdued ahead of next week's Fed and BOJ
meetings
* Yen weakens slightly vs dollar, gives some exporters a
breather
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday, dragged down by overnight losses in U.S. and euro
zone stocks, with sentiment subdued ahead of key events next
week such as the Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent in mid-morning trade.
The index, buffeted through much of the week by a stronger yen,
was on track for a 0.3 percent weekly loss.
"European and U.S. stocks slipped, bond yields fell and
crude oil dropped overnight. They were not substantial
developments but have contributed to the 'risk off' mood for the
time being," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.
The Fed holds a policy meeting through June 14-15, while the
Bank of Japan concludes its two-day policy meeting on June 16.
"The market has mostly priced in the possibility of the Fed
not hiking interest rates next week and focus is now on Fed
Chair (Janet) Yellen's policy views," Ichikawa said.
Five of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters between June 2 and
June 7 said the BOJ would expand its stimulus at next week's
meeting, while 16 believed the BOJ was most likely to ease again
in July when it issues its latest economic and prices outlook.
Exporters were given a breather as the yen weakened slightly
against the dollar.
Toyota Motor Corp nudged up 0.3 percent and Mazda
Motor Corp inched up 0.1 percent, while Sony Corp
added 0.2 percent.
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co dropped as much as 2.5
percent after Nomura Securities downgraded the insurer's stock
rating to "neutral" from "buy".
Ashimori Industry Co and Kanemitsu Corp
surged by as much as 19.5 percent and 18.7 percent,
respectively, after the Nikkei business daily reported that the
automotive parts manufacturers would reinforce production of
airbags.
Small cap stocks, considered less vulnerable to next week's
big macro events, continued to garner bids. The Tokyo Stock
Exchange's "Mothers market" for start-ups rose 0.2
percent, adding to a 0.6 percent gain on Thursday, when it
brushed a 3-1/2-week high.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)