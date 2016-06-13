* Nikkei hits lowest level since May 6
* Brexit worries seen dogging market as British referendum
looms
* Yen continues to gain, hits exporters
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 13 Japanese stocks stumbled to a
five-week low on Monday as Brexit woes sapped risk appetite and
hit equities globally.
Continuing strength in the safe-haven yen, which advanced to
a one-month high versus the dollar and reached a three-year peak
against the euro, added further pressure on Tokyo equities.
The benchmark Nikkei share average was down 2.7
percent at midday after dropping to its lowest since May 6,
dragged down by Friday's losses in European and U.S. stocks.
Global risk assets have taken a beating on growing concerns
a referendum next week could push Britain out of the European
Union and hurt the global economy.
"The British referendum (on June 23) is likely to dictate
the market's pace for the time being. Japanese stocks were
already on a weak footing last week, so today's decline is in
alignment with that," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at
Daiwa SB Investments.
Volatility is expected to remain high with the Federal
Reserve and Bank of Japan holding policy meetings later this
week.
"Even if the BOJ were to ease again, it is difficult to tell
whether that would lift stocks and weaken the yen," Monji said.
Exporters suffered losses on the appreciating yen.
Panasonic Corp fell 4.4 percent, Toshiba Corp
lost 5.4 percent, and Advantest Corp dropped
3.4 percent. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
each shed 3.2 percent.
Auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei rose as much as
14.75 percent to a more than four-month high after a report that
private equity funds Bain Capital and KKR are among the
potential bidders for Nissan Motor Co's sale of its
stake in Calsonic.
Electric appliances retailer Nojima Corp climbed as
much as 12.7 percent to a six-month peak after an announcement
that it will upgrade its listing to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
first section from JASDAQ.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
both fell 2.8 percent.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)