* Volatility spikes to 3-month high on Brexit concerns
* Short-sell ratio stays above 40
* Immediate support level seen at 15,600 - trader
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese stocks rose in choppy
trade on Wednesday morning, snapping a four-day losing streak
thanks to short-covering, but the foray into positive territory
is expected to be short-lived on worries Britain might vote to
leave the European Union.
The Nikkei share average opened lower, but then
headed higher to be up 0.8 percent at 15,983.88 in midmorning
trade. The index closed at its lowest level since April 12 on
the previous day.
Reflecting the underlying bearish sentiment, short-sell
ratio has remained above 40 since hitting a record high on
Friday when volumes rose with the futures and options settlement
on that day.
Exporters bounced on short-covering after being heavily sold
recently. Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.1 percent,
recovering from more than a two-month low, while Honda Motor Co
gained 0.6 percent after falling to the lowest level
since December 2012.
Recently battered financials also gained some respite, with
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 0.8 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group advancing 0.6 percent.
Broadly, however, traders don't expect much upside in the
near term as they await the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting later in the day, while the
Bank of Japan's review will conclude on Thursday where no change
is expected.
Traders said the focus is on the yen as central banks make
their calls amid a challenging global economic environment, with
growth still sluggish and risks of Britain voting to exit the EU
stoking volatility in financial markets.
"It's going to come down to the yen. We expect the BOJ to do
nothing. So if the Fed does nothing, and the BOJ does nothing,
there is nothing there for the US dollar to strengthen," said
Gavin Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading
Ltd.
Brexit concerns have already pushed the Nikkei volatility
index up to more than a three-month high of 34.53.
"It's quite a huge thing, I think the hypothetical impact
could be that the EU itself has to rethink about itself (if
Britain leaves the EU)... Things like that could disrupt the
yen," Parry said, adding that investors are looking at 15,600 as
an immediate support level for the Nikkei index.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,282.58 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
11,557.82.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)