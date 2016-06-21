* Foreign holdings of Japan stocks fall in latest fiscal
year
* Drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo soars on share buyback plan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Tuesday morning in choppy trade, but gains from
hopes Britain will stay in the European Union were limited as
many investors steered from risk amid currency market
volatility.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 16,050.97 in
midmorning trade after traversing positive and negative
territory.
While expectations Britain will stay in the EU in Thursday's
referendum supported sentiment, the chance U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen will make dovish comments later on Tuesday
weighed on the dollar against the yen. The yen stood at 103.88
to the dollar, near its 22-month high of 103.555 set last
Thursday.
"With Yellen's congressional testimony and the UK referendum
on our doorstep, markets all around are exercising caution,"
said Andrew Meredith, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
Bookmakers' odds have shown "Remain" gaining traction, with
Betfair putting the implied probability of such an outcome at 72
percent on Monday, up from 60-67 percent on Friday.
Shares of Japanese exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor
Corp and Honda Motor Co flat and Tokyo
Electron Ltd rising 1.4 percent.
Daiichi Sankyo Co soared 8.3 percent after the
drugmaker said it plans to buy back up to 28 million of its own
shares, or 4.1 percent outstanding, worth 50 billion yen.
Meanwhile, exchange data released on Monday showed foreign
ownership of Japanese stocks fell during the latest fiscal year.
At the end of March, foreigners owned 29.8 percent of shares,
down 1.9 points from a year earlier. It was the first decline in
four years, the exchange said.
Traders said that worries about fiscal reconstruction and
lack of fundamentals have forced foreign investors to reassess
the risks of investing in Japanese stocks.
"The magic of 'Abenomics' has faded as the weak yen trend
and hopes for stronger corporate profits are gone," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
He added that the optimism stirred by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's policy started in December 2012 has failed to keep
foreigners attracted to Japanese equities.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,285.45 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to
11,588.20.
