* Defensive stocks rally while investors avoid exporters
* Can't tell if selling has hit bottom - trader
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday as government officials stepped up warnings
that they may intervene in currency markets to stabilise the yen
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 15,189.21 in
midmorning trade, after diving 7.9 percent on Friday in the wake
of Britain's historic decision.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he has instructed
Finance Minister Taro Aso to watch currency markets "ever more
closely" and take steps if necessary.
Abe summoned Aso and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi
Nakaso to discuss how to deal with the market turbulence caused
by Brexit.
Traders said that investors remained cautious as they try to
assess the impact of the Brexit on Japan's economy in the long
term, and expect the government to take necessary measures to
contain any fallout. The yen rose to a more than two-and-a-half-
year high of 99.11 yen to the dollar on Friday.
"Although it's rebounding today, we can't tell if selling
has hit the bottom yet," said Kenji Yoshikawa, head of equity
business division at Mizuho Securities. "We still don't know if
or when measures will come out, and we can't price that in yet."
While investors avoided investment in exporters that are
sensitive to foreign exchange rates, defensive stocks such as
pharmaceutical shares and food processors rallied.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co rose 4.1 percent, Astellas
Pharma jumped 6.2 percent, while Kikkoman Corp
soared 4.9 percent.
Automakers extended their drops, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 2.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co
shedding 2.2 percent.
"These stocks have hit multi-year lows, but even though they
seem cheap, people find them risky to invest in due to deep
uncertainty in the European region as well as currency risk,"
said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset
Management.
Executives at Asian automakers with factories in Britain,
including Toyota and Nissan say they could slow investments in
Britain or even put them on ice for now.
Securities firms stumbled, with Nomura Holdings
diving 6 percent and Daiwa Securities stumbling 5.3
percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,218.92 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to
11,005.58.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)