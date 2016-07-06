* Nikkei still below pre-Brexit level
* Sterling's further fall spooks stock investors
* All subsectors in negative territory
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese stocks fell sharply on
Wednesday, tracking a drop in Wall Street amid global
uncertainty, while exporters were battered by a strong yen and
banks tumbled on ongoing worries about counterparty risks after
shares in European banks sank.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 3.1 percent to a
more than a week low of 15,190.39 in midmorning trade.
Sterling's further drop spooked sentiment, sliding more than
1 percent to $1.2874 during Asian trade, breaking
through the previous trough of $1.3000 set overnight.
Japanese stocks rose last week as expectations grew that
European central banks would step in to support markets rattled
by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The Nikkei
benchmark staged a six-day rally through Monday, but the index
still remains below where it traded before the vote.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors in negative territory.
"We are very, very cautious," said Isao Kubo, equity
strategist at Nissay Asset Management. "When U.S. shares were
rising, we thought risk sentiment seemed to have settled but we
are bracing for deeper uncertainty now."
Spooked by worries over Brexit and the global economy,
investors flocked to the safe-haven yen. The dollar dropped 1.1
percent to 100.62 yen, battering exporters such as Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, which declined
3.0 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.
Banks extended drops, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
slipping 4.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group sliding 2.8 percent.
Brokerage stocks also took a hit, with Nomura Holdings
diving 5.0 percent and Daiwa Securities Group
tumbling 4.3 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 2.6 percent to 1,223.80
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 stumbled 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)