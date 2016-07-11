* Nintendo extends gains on Pokemon GO hopes
* Kyushu Electric tumbles after anti-nuclear reactor
advocate wins election
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared more than 3 percent on Monday after U.S. stocks rose and
the country's ruling coalition won a landslide victory in upper
house elections, boosting confidence in the market.
The Nikkei jumped 3.6 percent to 15,654.82 points by
mid-morning trade, the highest since July 5.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition victory is expected to
bolster his grip over the conservative party that he led back to
power in 2012 promising to revive the economy with hyper-easy
monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.
"Abe's victory boosted confidence in investor sentiment, and
winning a two-thirds majority sends foreign investors a message
that Abe's policies will progress," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index brushed against its record
closing high on Friday as Wall Street rallied after a
much-larger-than-expected jump in jobs growth confirmed the U.S.
economy has regained speed after a first-quarter lull.
All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive territory.
Nintendo Co soared more than 20 percent, extending
last week's gains, on hopes that the popularity of its new
Pokemon GO smartphone game will boost its results.
Panasonic Corp jumped 6.6 percent after it said it
expects strong demand for its lithium-ion batteries from Tesla
Motors Inc to help more than double its annual sales of
automobile-related batteries in three years.
On the other hand, Kyushu Electric Power Co fell
more than 7 percent after an anti-nuclear advocate won the
Kagoshima gubernatorial election over the weekend.
Exporters were in demand, with Toyota Motor Corp
rose 3.7 percent, Honda Motor Co gained 3.0 percent and
Tokyo Electron Ltd advanced 3.8 percent.
The broader Topix gained 3.5 percent to 1,252.29 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 3.4 percent to
11,265.46.
