* Financials, exporters lead gains
* Japan econmin says people don't think Japan has escaped
deflation risk
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei on Tuesday surged
more than 3 percent to almost recover its pre-Brexit level as
investors took heart from hopes for a large stimulus package the
government is expected to launch.
Buying in financials and exporters pushed up the Nikkei
share average by 3.5 percent to 16,237.62 in midmorning
trade, the highest level since June 24, before the market was
rattled by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Helped by hopes for more stimulus packages around the world,
investors are covering short positions taken in the past two
weeks, although they continue to worry about the fallout from
Brexit and global economic slowdown in the long term, traders
say.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday ordered a new round of
fiscal stimulus spending expected to reach 10 trillion yen after
he won a crushing election victory at the weekend.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said that
people still do not think Japan has fully escaped the risk of
deflation, and that stimulus spending must ensure that Japan
maintains enough speed to escape deflation.
"Investors are cautiously taking risks now although they are
aware of uncertainty," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
He added that investors think it will take time to assess
Brexit's repercussions for the global economy, and the corporate
sector may wait longer to restart investing given the
uncertainty of the global outlook.
All Topix's 33 subsectors were rising, with financials
leading gains. Nomura Holdings surged 6.5 percent and
Daiwa Securities jumped 8.1 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group jumped 7.6 percent and Mizuho Financial
Group rose 6.2 percent.
Exporters also gained after the dollar rose to as high as
102.895 yen on Monday, the highest since July 1. The dollar
surged nearly 2.2 percent on Monday for its biggest one-day rise
against the yen since October 2014. At 01:50 GMT, the dollar
stood at 103.24 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp soared 4.1 percent, Honda Motor
Co gained 4.4 percent and Panasonic Corp
jumped 5.5 percent.
The broader Topix gained 3.2 percent to 1,295.40 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 3.2 percent to
11,662.48.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)