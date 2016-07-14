* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, momentum ebbs after 3 days of big gains

* Banks, car makers lose steam and limit Nikkei's gains

* Success of Pokemon GO continues to fuel Nintendo's surge

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, buoyed after Wall Street shares extended a record streak overnight, although a firmer yen limited the rise.

The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 16,298.43, not quite able to top a one-month peak of 16,444.25 touched on Wednesday.

It hit the one-month high on hopes that Tokyo would launch fresh fiscal stimulus, a weaker yen and broad gains by global risk assets amid ebbing Brexit concerns. The Nikkei has risen more than 7 percent this week.

"The Nikkei is now on its fourth day of gains, and the dollar is also back around 104 yen, so it is quite natural for sellers to emerge and limit the upside. That said, the market still appears well supported," said Chihiro Ohta, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Banks and car makers, which had led this week's rally, lost steam and sagged. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc slipped 1.5 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc lost 1.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group Inc dipped 1 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp shed 0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co was down 1.6 percent.

Shares of Nintendo Co remained firmly on the front foot, jumping as much as 9.5 percent. Nintendo has gained more than 40 percent this week, powered by the popularity of its new Pokemon GO mobile game, which has become an instant hit in three countries.

Video production company Imagica Robot Holdings Inc , parent of a company which produces Pokemon animation, rose 17.7 percent and was on track for a 42 percent weekly gain.

The broader Topix climbed 0.4 percent to 1,305.73 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.36 percent to 11,741.80.

U.S. stocks ticked up on Wednesday, just enough for the S&P 500 and the Dow to set record highs, with investors expecting upbeat earnings to keep the rally going.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 104.135 yen, pulling back from a peak near 105 touched earlier in the week. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)