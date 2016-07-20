* Nintendo shares fall 10 pct after sharp jump in value
* McDonald's soars on report it will be Pokemon GO's sponsor
* Cyclical stocks underperform
* Up-down ratio signals market still not overbought
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped for the first time in seven days on Wednesday morning as
Wall Street pulled back, hitting sentiment and triggering
profit-taking from the recent gains.
Nintendo Co fell 10 percent in early trade after
the stock more than doubled in value over the past seven
sessions powered by the record-breaking success of the Pokemon
GO mobile game.
Also under the spotlight was McDonald's Holdings Company
Japan, which jumped 12.5 percent after TechCrunch
reported the fast-food chain operator would become the game's
first sponsor. TechCrunch said the sponsorship will see
McDonald's 3,000-plus fast food restaurants across Japan become
"gyms", or battlegrounds, for Pokemon collectors.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 16,608.32 in
mid-morning trade, after rising 10.7 percent in the past six
days.
"Although the market is taking a break from a long rally
amid a lack of fresh catalysts to buy, investors may chase the
market higher depending on central bank events next week," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
He added that some technical indicators suggest that the
market is still not overbought.
The toraku ratio, or up-down ratio, stood at 119.53 as of
Wednesday. A level above 120 signals an overbought market. The
ratio is calculated by dividing the 25-day moving average of
stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section that gained
by the 25-day average of those that fell.
Cyclical stocks such as exporters and financials
underperformed. Toyota Motor Corp shed 0.7 percent and
Honda Motor Co dropped 1.6 percent.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group felling 2.5 percent
and Nomura Holdings slid 3.3 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,323.20
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to
11,883.62.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)