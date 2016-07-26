* Uncertainty over BOJ decision makes market cautious -
traders
* Machinery makers underperform on Caterpillar's weak sales
* SoftBank shines after Sprint says it expects cash-flow
positive next year
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Tuesday morning to a 1-1/2-week low as Wall Street
languished and the dollar fell against the yen ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, hurting exporter
shares.
The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 16,400.47 in
mid-morning trade, after falling to as low as 16,344.34, the
lowest level since July 14.
Exporters were sold after the dollar slipped 0.9 percent
against the yen to 104.87, with Toyota Motor Corp
shedding 1.5 percent and Honda Motor Co
sliding 1.7 percent.
Traders said that uncertainty over the Bank Of Japan's
policy decision at its two-day meeting starting Thursday is
making investors risk averse.
"As expectations for helicopter money waned while there are
limited actions left from the BOJ," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a
chief strategist and economist at Mizuho Securities.
He said that the central bank may expand its bond-buying
programme and cut interest rates further into negative
territory, which could affect the yen moves.
"On the other hand, there are positive catalysts as hopes
for the government to launch a massive fiscal stimulus
programme, but the figure may not come soon, so the market may
stay cautious for a while," Kuramochi said.
Financial stocks lost ground. Nomura Holdings
stumbled 3.1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
dropped 2.7 percent and Mizuho Financial Group shed 1.8
percent.
Construction equipment makers underperformed after
Caterpillar Inc said its global retail machinery sales
declined 12 percent for the three months ended June 30 as demand
for heavy machinery remained sluggish in the company's core
markets.
Komatsu Ltd tumbled 2.9 percent and Hitachi
Construction Machinery dived 3.1 percent.
On the other hand, SoftBank Group Corp climbed more
than 4 percent after its unit Sprint Corp reported
better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it expected
to be cash-flow positive next fiscal year after breaking even
this year.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,308.69
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.3 percent to
11,767.95.
