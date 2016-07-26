TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a near 2-week low on Tuesday as the yen firmed against the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, hurting shares of exporters.

The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 16,383.04 points, its lowest closing level since July 13.

The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,306.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.4 percent to 11,750.11.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)