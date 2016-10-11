* U.S. jobs, presidential debate help Japan market -
analysts
* Airline stocks underperform after oil prices rise
* Ono Pharma stumbles as research data favours rival
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped
the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 17,020.62 in midmorning
trade, while the broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to hit a
four-month high of 1,362.33.
Investors returned from a long weekend to find overseas
developments had benefited Japanese stocks while markets in
Japan were closed on Monday for a national holiday.
Intensely scrutinised U.S. jobs data on Friday showed that
U.S. employment growth eased for the third straight month in
September and the jobless rate rose, but the slowdown was not
expected to prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest
rates later this year.
Meanwhile, after the second U.S. presidential debate on
Monday, most investors saw Democrat Hillary Clinton holding a
lead in the U.S. presidential election over Republican rival
Donald Trump.
"Nothing has been decided yet... we are not 100 percent sure
on a U.S. rate hike or a Clinton presidency. But the outcomes of
the key events over the weekend were seen helping the Japanese
market," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
Mining shares outperformed, with Inpex Corp surging
5.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co jumping
6.8 percent as oil prices soared on Monday after Russia said it
was ready to join the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) in curbing crude output.
But shares of airlines, whose fuel costs move in line with
oil prices, underperformed. ANA Holdings Inc shed 0.1
percent and Japan Airlines Co fell 1.4 percent.
The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the yen at 103.90
yen, helping exporters. Panasonic Corp and TDK
Corp each gained 1.1 percent.
Meanwhile, Takata Corp dived more than 10 percent
after The Wall Street Journal reported late last week that the
troubled Japanese air bag maker is weighing a U.S. bankruptcy
filing as one option to clear a path for an outside investor.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co stumbled 11 percent after
analysts said new data is likely to prompt doctors to abandon
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in favour of Merck & Co's
rival Keytruda in a large segment of the market for
lung cancer medicines.
Ono and Bristol-Myers Squibb are partners in the development
of the Opdivo cancer drug.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,360.73 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to
12,183.31.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)