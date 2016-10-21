* Nikkei eyes longest winning streak since mid-July

* For the week, Nikkei has risen 2.4 pct

* Nintendo tumbles after releasing Nintendo Switch

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday morning, hovering at a near six-month high, as a weak yen lifted hopes that Japanese interim corporate earnings will not be worse than expected.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 17,265.83 in midmorning trade and was up 2.4 percent for the week.

If the index ends higher on Friday, it will have risen six straight days, the longest winning streak since July.

The dollar strengthened 0.2 percent to 104.13 yen, supporting positive market sentiment.

"Things have changed since August when investors were seriously worried that the strong yen would hurt companies' earnings because the dollar was trading below 100 yen," said Masashi Oda, general manager at strategic investment department at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Most automakers expected the dollar to trade at 105 yen when they released annual forecasts in May for the year ending March 2017, while most electronics makers used 100 yen for their dollar-yen exchange assumptions.

Real state shares extended their gains, with Mitsubishi Estate Co rising 1.3 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co gaining 1.9 percent.

Banks were also higher, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 1.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group advancing 0.5 percent.

Yaskawa Electric Corp jumped more than 5 percent in early trade after it kept its operating profit forecast at 28 billion yen, above the consensus of 27.4 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts, supported by strong sales in China.

Nintendo Co dropped 6 percent in early trade after the videogame maker unveiled its next-generation gaming console, called the Nintendo Switch.

The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,371.45 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to 12,290.37. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)