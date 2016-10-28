* Exporters post modest gains

* Investors being selective on exporters before earnings - analyst

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning to hover near a six-month high as rising bond yields lifted insurers and banks, which are investing more in overseas bonds amid Japan's low bond yield environment.

The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 17,410.28 in midmorning trade after hitting a fresh six-month high of 17,459.02 earlier. For the week, the benchmark index is poised to post two consecutive week of gains. It has gained 1.4 percent this week.

The dollar notched a three-month high against the yen of 105.34 yen on Thursday, also supporting overall sentiment.

The dollar got an overnight lift from yields on U.S. Treasuries, which climbed to roughly five-month peaks tracking gains in German and British bond yields as investors speculated that the Bank of England and the European Central Bank would both hold off on further easing measures.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings soared 3.2 percent, Sompo Holdings surged 2.0 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.7 percent and Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.2 percent.

"Japanese stocks are benefiting from these overseas factors. But investors are being cautious and selective on stock-picking for exporters until companies' earnings worries recede," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Exporters added modest gains as they were supported by a weaker yen on Friday, but gains were limited amid worries that a strong yen in the first half of this year may force companies to cut annual outlooks when they release their interim earnings.

Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are among the companies that will report their mid-year earnings on Friday.

Toyota Motor Corp added 0.5 percent, Honda Motor Co advanced 0.3 percent and TDK Corp rose 1.1 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,388.06 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent to 12,442.36.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)