* Japan's 3 major shippers jump about 10 pct on M&A news
* Takeda falls on worse-than-expected results
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese stocks fell on Monday as
heightened uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept
investors on edge, while Japan's three major shippers jumped
after news that they will merge their container shipping
businesses.
The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 17,353.04 by
midmorning, after ending at a six-month high on Friday.
U.S. shares fell and the dollar dropped on Friday on news
that the FBI will review more emails related to a private server
that had been used by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton.
"Investors are more worried about the outcome of the U.S.
election than before. Everyone is uncertain, and uncertainty is
usually bad for the stock market," said Takuya Takahashi, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Investors see Clinton as the candidate of the status quo,
while there is greater uncertainty over what a victory of
Republican candidate Donald Trump might mean for U.S. foreign
policy, international trade deals and the global financial
market.
The dollar slipped to 104.62 yen, down slightly from
late U.S. levels and off Friday's three-month high of 105.54.
Most sectors were in negative territory.
Mining and resources shares took a hit, with Inpex Corp
falling 2.0 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
shedding 2.6 percent after oil prices extended declines
on Monday after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment
to join OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co tumbled 3.2 percent after
the company's second quarter earnings disappointed the market.
SMBC Nikko Securities said that the first impression of
Takeda's April-Sept results was negative, with its operating
profit standing at 162.1 billion yen, falling short of market
consensus of 177.9 billion yen.
On the other hand, Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui OSK
Lines Ltd and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd said
they will merge container shipping operations as overcapacity
and weak economic growth shake up the global industry.
Shares in the companies jumped almost 10 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,388.75
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
12,446.54.
