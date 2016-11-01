* Fanuc contributes hefty 32 negative points to Nikkei
* Panasonic dives more than 7 pct
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday
morning as disappointing earnings forecasts from some bellwether
companies dented sentiment, and as investors were cautious ahead
of the outcome of the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy meeting.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent
to 17,342.15 in midmorning trade.
Mizuho Securities Research & Consulting estimated that
companies which reported their April-Sept results are
forecasting a 12.9 percent drop on-year in their full-year
operating profit.
The think tank unit of Mizuho Securities compiled the data
based on half-year earnings of 485 companies listed on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's First section. These companies exclude
financial firms.
"Weak earnings prospects are hitting sentiment and
triggering profit-taking as the Nikkei has risen above the
short-term target (of 17,000)," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global
market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
He added that investors are staying on the sidelines before
the BOJ's policy decision later in the day when it is widely
expected to stand pat, adding that for the rest of week their
focus will be on the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday
and the U.S. jobs report on Friday.
"They want to wait before they take positions," Shigemi
said.
Factory automation machinery maker Fanuc Corp,
which is one of the index heavy-weight stocks, tumbled 4.3
percent and contributed a hefty 32 negative points to the Nikkei
index after releasing annual forecasts that fell short of market
expectations. Fanuc expects an operating profit of 134.70
billion yen for the year ending March 2017, compared to 146.10
billion yen forecast by SmartEstimate.
Panasonic Corp dived 7.5 percent as the company cut
its annual profit forecast after bringing forward some of its
investment in a battery plant for U.S. electric vehicle maker
Tesla Motors Inc.
Mining stocks were lower after oil prices declined
overnight as markets doubted OPEC's ability to implement planned
production cuts.
Inpex Corp dropped 1.4 percent, Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co shed 1.0 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,389.25 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
12,455.73.