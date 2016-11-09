* Nikkei volatility index hits more than 3-month high
* Financials, exporters take a hit
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japanese stocks skidded more than 3
percent to a 5-week low on Wednesday morning as financial
markets were shaken by exit polls showing Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump pulling ahead of Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton in a tight U.S. election battle.
Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of
Florida, Virginia and Ohio, clinging to a narrow advantage over
Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White
House.
At the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 2.2 percent
at 16,788.90 after earlier tumbling as much as 3.1 percent to
hit 16,646.04, the lowest level since Oct. 4.
The benchmark index had gained as much as 1.5 percent in
early deals and then swung wildly as the exit poll results from
the U.S. vote started rolling in.
The Nikkei volatility index jumped 19 percent to
26.89, the highest since July 29.
Investors have tended to see Democratic nominee Hillary
Clinton as the candidate of the status quo, while Trump's stance
on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved financial
markets.
Traders said a choppy currency market, with the dollar
falling roughly 2.5 percent at 102.430 yen after rising
to 105.480 earlier, contributed to the gyrations in the stock
market.
"The yen has been absolutely all over the place on this
(election)," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA,
adding that 'high beta' financials are among the hardest hit as
the sector reflects investors' risk sentiment.
"The 'risk on' and 'risk off' stances that affect the
currency, also affects the financial sector," Smith said.
By midday, all of 33 Topix's subsectors were in negative
territory, with financials and exporters falling sharply.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 3.3 percent, Honda Motor Co
tumbled 3.5 percent and Panasonic Corp dropped
2.7 percent.
Brokers also were sold off, with Nomura Holdings
shedding 3.1 percent and Daiwa Securities sliding 2.6
percent, while banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
fell 2.8 percent and Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.9
percent.
The broader Topix dropped 2.3 percent to 1,332.64
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.3 percent to
11,942.64.
