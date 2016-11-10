* Exporters, financials gain sharply
* Investors repositioning quickly - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese stocks soared 6 percent
on Thursday morning in a turnaround just as dramatic as the
previous day's plunge, as markets reassessed the economic
implications of Republican Donald Trump's shock U.S.
presidential election victory.
Automakers and financials that were battered on Wednesday
were bought back after the dollar jumped back against the yen in
sympathy with receding risk-aversion and rise in U.S. Treasury
yields.
Expectations of higher inflation and economic growth under
Trump, whose key policy priorities include generous tax cuts and
higher infrastructure and defence spending, spurred the sudden
reversal in market sentiment.
That propelled the Nikkei share average up 6.0
percent to 17,221.02 in midmorning trade, recouping more than
the 5.4 percent lost on Wednesday in its biggest daily drop
since Brexit in June.
With the market seeing extremely volatile trade for the past
two days, some investors are scrambling to reposition themselves
quickly, traders said.
"Those who dumped shares and hedged against further drops
have no choice but to buy back immediately. It's like, they were
being slapped in the face first by a surprise win by Trump, but
hammered again by an unexpected surge in stocks in the next
day," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at
Commons Asset Management. "Wherever they go, they are hit and
bruised. It's been a market like that."
The greenback was last down 0.4 percent at 105.38
after rising as high as 105.95, its loftiest peak since July 27.
It had fallen as low as 101.19 yen on Wednesday.
Exporters which stumbled on Wednesday were bought back, with
Toyota Motor Corp soaring 5.4 percent and Honda Motor
Co jumping 7.8 percent.
Financials also attracted strong buying, with Nomura
Holdings surging 9.6 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group soaring 11 percent.
"Investors are puzzled with their emotional investment
decisions. They were risk averse yesterday, then after seeing
that Americans were optimistic chasing the market higher, they
wasted no time reversing their positions," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Some of the investors must be thinking that they shouldn't
have sold after all."
The broader Topix rose 5.2 percent to 1,368.49 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 5.2 percent to
12,273.69.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)