* Non-ferrous metal stocks higher on rising copper price
* Nikkei trims gains in mid-morning trade
* Hopes Trump policies could boost U.S. growth
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a nine-month peak on Friday morning led by financials taking
heart from rising yields, and sentiment was boosted after U.S.
shares soared on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump's
policies could boost growth.
The Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 17,621.73 in early
morning trade, the highest level since Feb. 2, before it trimmed
its gains and was up 1.1 percent at 17,526.53 at 0154 GMT.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to an
all-time high, while the dollar soared to 106.950 yen
overnight, its highest since July 21.
"Investors are partying around as Trump brought the
punchbowl to the market," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
Financial institutions such as insurers and banks, which are
seeking compelling investment opportunities for their foreign
debt investments in higher yields, soared after U.S. Treasury
yields climbed on the view that Trump's economic policies would
push up inflation.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings jumped 10 percent, MS&AD
Insurance soared 4.5 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group surged 8.3 percent.
Non-ferrous metal stocks also gained ground, with Mitsubishi
Materials Corp surged 7.2 percent and Dowa Holdings
gained 4.9 percent after copper surged more than 5
percent to a 16-month high on speculation that Trump could boost
U.S. construction spending.
"It's like investors are drunk focusing on only good things,
but the party won't last forever," Fujito said, adding that he
was braced for sharp profit-taking soon because the market had
soared too fast.
"I'm sure they (investors) will wake up to the reality that
Trump has a protectionist view on trade policy, and it won't be
good for Japan."
Trump's election win dashed hopes for U.S. approval of a
12-nation pan-Pacific trade pact. The ratification of the TPP
would be positive for Japanese equities.
Exporters extended their gains, propelled by a weaker yen.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 2.5 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 1.4 percent.
The broader Topix added 1.3 percent to 1,391.71 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to
12,507.70.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)