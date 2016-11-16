* Bank shares rally after JGB 10-year yield turns positive
* Exporters benefit from yen's drop to 5-month lows vs
dollar
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 9-1/2-month high on Wednesday, as a weaker yen underpinned
exporters and higher Japanese yields stoked bank shares.
Market expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
administration will increase spending and accelerate inflation
helped the dollar scale a five-month peak against the yen of
109.34 on Tuesday.
The Nikkei ended morning trading up 1.2 percent at a
session high of 17,882.08, its highest level since Feb. 1.
On Wall Street overnight, U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow
Jones industrial average logging its fourth straight
consecutive record closing high.
Shares of Japanese banks continued to climb amid
expectations that higher yields would lift their profits, after
many of them posted solid earnings in recent sessions.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
poked into positive territory on Tuesday, for the first time
since Sept. 21, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields and also in
response to weak demand at a 5-year JGB auction.
"It's like a perfect positive storm," said Gavin Parry,
managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong.
"With the JGB yield's rally, that is obviously positive for the
banks."
The Topix banking sub-index jumped 4.3 percent to
its highest levels since January.
Among major lenders, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
soared 5.9 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
gained 5.3 percent. Mizuho Financial rose 5.4
percent.
Shares of Japanese game maker Nintendo Co rose 4.4
percent after the company unveiled a Dec. 15 release date for
its Super Mario Run mobile game.
The oil and coal subindex added 1.4 percent,
after U.S. crude oil prices jumped more than 6 percent on
Tuesday from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will
agree later this month to cut production.
The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,419.88,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.2
percent to 12,765.28.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)