* Nikkei poised to post biggest weekly gain in 3 months
* Exporters, shipping companies attract buying
* Net buying by foreigners hit 7-month high last week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to levels not seen since early January on Friday as the yen
weakened further against the surging dollar, raising prospects
for better-than-expected exporters' earnings.
The Nikkei was up 0.7 percent at 17,989.73 points by
midmorning, after rising as high as 18,043.72, its strongest
since Jan. 7.
For the week, the index looked set to rise 3.6 percent,
which would be its biggest weekly gain since mid-August.
Last week, net buying of Japanese cash stocks by foreign
investors hit a seven-month high, helped by expectations that
the Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in her congressional
testimony, solidified bets that the central bank was on track to
raise interest rates in December.
The dollar gained 0.5 percent at 110.68 yen, the
highest level since June.
"Some exporters have reduced their dollar-yen assumptions,
so if the dollar is trading above 110 yen, their full-year
earnings would be better than expected," said Masashi Oda,
general manager at strategic investment department at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Asset Management.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 2.5 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 1.8 percent
and Tokyo Electron Ltd adding 2.4 percent.
The sea transport sector was the biggest gainer,
rising 2.6 percent after the Baltic Dry Index jumped 7.5
percent to the highest level in two years. Mitsui OSK Lines
rose 1.1 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha advanced 2.8
percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,431.19 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to
12,853.32.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)