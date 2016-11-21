* Mining stocks higher after oil prices gain
* Exporters steady as dollar stands tall
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's Nikkei rose on Monday
morning, hovering at 10-1/2-month highs after the yen weakened
further, but gains could be limited on investor caution after
the market's recent sharp rally.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to
18,072.01 in mid-morning trade, to its highest since Jan. 7.
The Nikkei has gained more than 11 percent since Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, as
investors believe that his administration would embark on
expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth.
In early Asian trade, the dollar rose to 111.125 yen,
its highest since May 31.
"As long as the dollar stands tall against the yen, Japanese
stocks will likely be helped. But once Trump mentions
protectionism on trade, investors who have been cautious against
the recent rally are expected to take profits," said Kazuhiro
Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Exporters were steady, with Toyota Motor Corp
gaining 0.7 percent, Panasonic Corp advancing 1.2
percent and Canon Inc rising 1.0 percent.
Mining stocks were in demand after oil prices rose around 1
percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to
rein in oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years.
Inpex Corp surged 2.9 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co soared 2.2 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,439.60 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to
12,913.37.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)