* Nikkei poised to post 2.8 pct gain this week
* Topix rises for 11th day, longest winning streak since May
2015
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a seventh straight session on Friday after U.S. shares
soared and the dollar jumped further against the yen, lifting
prospects for better corporate earnings.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 18,438.97 points by
midmorning, extending its longest winning streak since November
2015.
For the week, the benchmark index is poised to rise 2.8
percent.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix was up 0.6 percent to
1,468.48, rising for an 11th day to post the longest winning
streak since May 2015.
"Investors are chasing the market higher as the yen's
weakness is continuing," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity
strategist at Daiwa Securities, adding that few people had
expected that the yen would weaken this further.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 113.730 yen after
hitting an 8-month high of 113.800 yen on rising U.S. bond
yields.
Exporters staged a rally, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 2.4 percent, Honda Motor Co soaring 3.7 percent
and Panasonic Corp surging 3.7 percent.
Banks were lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
falling 1.9 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
dropping 1.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
shedding 1.4 percent.
For the next few weeks, traders said that investors are
closely focused on a meeting of members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Nov. 30 as well as
Italy's referendum that could unseat Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
early next month.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to
13,194.33.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)