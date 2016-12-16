* Nikkei poised to post 6th weekly gains
* Profit-taking may be possible before Christmas break -
analysts
* Nintendo tumbles after market prices in Super Mario Bros
launch on iPhones
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, set to mark a nine-day rally after tracking gains in
strong U.S. shares while weak yen continued to help overall
sentiment.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 19,404.75 in
midmorning trade, extending its gains into a ninth day, which
would be the longest winning streak since May 2015.
For the week, the benchmark index has risen 2.2 percent and
is expected to post its sixth weekly gain.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen at 118.33
yen after rising as much as 1.4 percent to 118.66 yen, its
highest since early February.
Traders said that while many investors enjoy the strength in
the stock market, some investors were cautious about the timing
of profit-taking, given the high-speed surge in the Japanese
market.
"We may expect some profit-taking before foreign investors
go on a Christmas break," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at
Daiwa Securities. "They are somewhat cautious about the current
rally."
A total of 28 of 33 Topix's subsectors were rising, with
banking stocks outperforming.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.8 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 1.3 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.7 percent.
Exporters, the big beneficiaries of the weak yen, were mixed
as some investors are cautious about their sharp gains over the
past month. Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.5 percent, Honda
Motor Co added 0.7 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd
rose 2.9 percent.
Nintendo Co tumbled more than 5 percent after
retail investors and short-term investors saw that the stock
price has already priced in news of the launch of its Super
Mario Bros franchise on the iPhone.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.15 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
13,880.60.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)