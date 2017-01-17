* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech

* Investors weigh Trump's promises ahead of Friday's inauguration

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded to its lowest levels since early December on Tuesday, undermined by a resurgent yen as well as profit-taking.

Investors were bracing for a speech by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May later in the global session as well as Friday's inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent in morning trading, after falling as low as 18,849.06 earlier, its deepest nadir since Dec. 9.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and reopen on Tuesday.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 114.07 after dropping as low as 113.61 yen on Monday, its lowest level since early December and well below its post-U.S. election peak of 118.605.

Risk aversion bolstered the perceived safe-haven yen ahead of May's speech, in which she will set her priorities for Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union which many fear will be a "hard Brexit."

"Europe is going to be dominating the headlines today, and the focus is justifiably on May's speech, and also on the interviews that Trump gave to European newspapers," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

Friday's inauguration also remains fixed on investors' radar, as they weigh the potential fallout of Trump's protectionist pledges against his other promises.

Global stocks got a lift after Trump was elected in November on perceptions that his administration would embark on infrastructure spending and growth-boosting stimulus. Those expectations also pushed up the dollar on speculation that Trump's policies would stoke inflation, and prompt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at a faster pace.

Worrall said a clearer idea of how Trump is going to conduct his administration, and a greater understanding of the focus of his policy in the immediate post-inauguration period, are shifting investors' focus.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Monday, Trump criticised German carmakers and warned he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.

"Optimism and hope are easing, and reality bites," Worrall said.

Financial shares weakened, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking subindexes down 1.4 percent and the securities subindex down 1 percent.

The broader Topix was 0.8 percent lower at 1,518.72, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also down 0.8 percent at 13,611.42. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)