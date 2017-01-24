* Banks lower on falling U.S. yields
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market -
analyst
* Electronic parts makers rise on strong earnings
expectations
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday morning after the dollar weakened to a seven-week low
against the yen overnight, while concerns about the impact of
U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist views continued to
weigh on sentiment.
The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 18,877.71 at the
midday break, after dropping 1.3 percent on the previous day.
While Trump promised "massive" cuts in taxes and regulations
on Monday, he also formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal and talked of big border taxes.
Automakers were battered in particular, hit both by a strong
yen and negative sentiment after the Nikkei reported that Trump
said that Japan was engaging in unfair practices on auto imports
and exports.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 1.0 percent, Honda Motor Co
shed 1.6 percent and Nissan Motor Co declined
1.3 percent.
"Right now, the main concern is America's protectionist
trade stance," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho
Securities.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 112.92 yen but
notched a low of 112.52 earlier in the session, its weakest
since Nov. 30, and well below its overnight high of 114.45.
Banks were battered by falling U.S. yields. The benchmark
10-year yield posted its biggest one-day drop in more than two
weeks as concerns about the fallout of Trump's tough stance on
trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 2.9 percent
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.3 percent.
Traders said that while Japanese stocks were pressured by a
strong yen, some investors find buying opportunities in
companies with strong earnings expectations.
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said that hedge funds
had sold the dollar and bought the yen earlier after Bloomberg
reported that Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin was quoted as saying that an excessively strong dollar
was negative in the short term.
"The Japanese market started on a weak note but clearly some
investors are trading on fundamentals," Fujito said.
The Nikkei reported that total orders for six major Japanese
electronic parts makers rose about 3 percent on the year to
around 1.42 trillion yen in the October-December period, the
first gain in five quarters.
Murata Manufacturing rose 0.8 percent, TDK Corp
added 0.7 percent, Kyocera Corp advanced 0.6
percent, Nidec Corp soared 1.8 percent, Alps Electric
surged 2.9 percent and Nitto Denko gained 1.5
percent.
The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,510.40 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
13,532.89.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)