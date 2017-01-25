* S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records overnight
* Investors grow more optimistic for Trump's policies
TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street
on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through
a spending boost.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite set
record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by financial and
technology stocks as investors grew more optimistic that clarity
on President Donald Trump's economic policies will be
forthcoming.
Trump met with chief executives of the Big Three U.S.
automakers on Tuesday to push for more U.S.-built cars, and also
signed two executive orders to move forward with energy
infrastructure projects halted by the previous administration.
"It's largely a 'Trump market' at the moment, with sentiment
moving on whatever he says on a particular day," said Ayako
Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at midday at
18,994.33.
"The Nikkei's upside for now appears to be around 19,200,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities, noting that the yen remains rangebound against the
dollar.
"The yen appears to be unlikely to weaken much as long as
there are concerns about Trump's protectionist policies," he
said.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showed that Japan's
exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December on
strong sales of electronics and car parts, a positive sign for
the export-reliant economy even as U.S. protectionism looms over
the outlook from now.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's securities subindex
added 1.3 percent, buoyed by the stronger market.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
both added 0.8 percent, to 1,518.36 and 13,607.71
respectively.
Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped 3.5 percent as the
company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip
business. The company's board will meet on Friday to approve
plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to
raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.76 billion) by selling a 20
percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Japanese airline ANA Holdings saw its shares rise
1.5 percent after the Nikkei reported that it expects to post a
record operating profit for the nine month period through
December 2016.
Shares in Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp
jumped 18.2 percent, rising by their daily limit after four days
of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a
court-mediated bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)