* For the week, Nikkei is set to drop 0.7 pct
* Toshiba nosedives
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen
and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments
by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as
relatively dovish.
The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 19,238.73 in
midmorning trade. For the week, the benchmark index has fallen
0.7 percent so far.
"With third quarter corporate earnings releases over in
Japan, investors will likely monitor the dollar-yen levels for
catalysts now," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
Comments from New York Fed President William Dudley late on
Wednesday were seen as more dovish than recent commentary from
Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Financial stocks, which were beneficiaries of higher U.S.
yields earlier this week, underperformed after benchmark 10-year
notes dropped to 2.44 percent, down from 2.50
percent late on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 1.1 percent
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 0.8 percent.
Tokio Marine declined 1.3 percent while Dai-ichi Life
fell 1.4 percent.
Toshiba Corp nosedived 10 percent on ongoing
concerns that the stock may be demoted to the second section of
the Tokyo Stock Exchange if it remains in negative net worth
through the end of the business year.
Separately, S&P Global Ratings announced that its ratings on
Toshiba remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, but
also said that it will lower Toshiba's ratings by multiple
notches if support from banks includes any form of debt
restructuring.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,543.77
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to
13,848.56.
(Repoting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)