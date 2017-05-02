* Tech-led rally on Wall Street lifts sentiment
* Concerns about North Korea remain in background
TOKYO May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week,
getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent in morning trade at
19,434.01.
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple
and other big technology stocks that more than offset
weak U.S. economic data, and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to
another record high.
Tokyo markets will be closed for three days from Wednesday
for a string of holidays known as Golden Week.
"Trading today, as well as yesterday, is muted, due to the
holidays," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales
at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"People are processing earnings at the moment," he said.
"Other than the wall of worry that we have about regional
tension and European politics, the underlying market sentiment
through earnings is quite encouraging."
While those worries were calmer on Tuesday, investors warily
monitored developments in North Korea. On Monday, Pyongyang
suggested it would continue its nuclear weapons tests, even as
U.S. President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the rogue
nation's leader.
In Europe, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron will face
off against anti-European Union rightist Marine Le Pen in the
runoff vote of France's presidential election on Sunday, with
Macron leading in polls.
Shares of Yamaha Corp jumped 16.5 percent, making
it the top gainer in percentage terms on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, after it posted robust earnings.
But Japan Display shares dropped 5.7 percent,
making it the loss leader, after the smartphone screen maker cut
its profit outlook for the past fiscal year.
Kyocera Corp shares were up 2.3 percent, rising to
their highest since July 2015, after the comprehensive ceramic
maker raised its outlook for this fiscal year.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,549.85,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was up 0.6 percent at
13,845.19.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)