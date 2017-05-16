TOKYO May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 17-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging
yen and Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.
The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 19,925.20, having
come off an early high of 19,998.49, its best levels
since December 2015.
A broadly weaker yen helped shares in Japan's export reliant
economy, and investors also took heart from the S&P 500
and Nasdaq closing at record highs thanks to rising oil
prices and demand for technology stocks.
The Nikkei was still shy of 20,000, lacking enough impetus
to overcome steady profit-taking near the threshold.
"The Nikkei is likely to eventually reach 20,000 as
participants test the market's upside. But it will need fresh
external factors, like developments in (U.S. president Donald)
Trump's tax reform plans, to stay above that level," said
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management.
Asahi Group Holdings rose 3.6 percent after the
brewer reported a 17.4 percent gain in its January-March net
profit thanks to efforts to generate demand for non-alcoholic
beverages.
Shares of Disco Corp gained as much as 2.3 percent
to 18,900 yen after semiconductor maker was included in MSCI's
Japan index for the index provider's semiannual market
reclassification.
Other companies MSCI included in its Japan index were Kyushu
Railway, which was flat, and chemical product maker
Tosoh Corp, which rose 2.1 percent.
MSCI dropped Hokuriku Electric Power, which was
little changed, and warehousing and transportation service
provider Mitsubishi Logistics, which was down 1.4
percent.
Daikyo Inc slid 7.4 percent after the real estate
developer announced that it expects its net profit for the year
through March 2018 to decline 14.6 percent to 12 billion yen
($105 million).
Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 24 gained. Among them, oil and
coal products rose 1.1 percent after crude prices
surged following a joint announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia
to push for an extension of supply cuts through March 2018.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,584.30 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.2 percent to
14,148.09.
($1 = 113.5300 yen)
