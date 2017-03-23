US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 18,983.97 in early trade, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, after opening a tad higher.
Yasunori Kagoike will appear before the budget committees of the upper and lower houses to give sworn testimony, the latest twist in a crisis that is chipping away at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's popularity.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,528.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to 13,662.71. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)