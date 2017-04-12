TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks fell more than 1 percent to their lowest level in over four-months on Wednesday morning as rising geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, while exporters dropped after the yen spiked to a five-month high.

The Nikkei 225 share average tumbled 1.3 percent to 18,504.81 in midmorning trade, the lowest since Dec. 7.

The broader Topix also shed 1.3 percent, to 1,476.35. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.2 percent to 13,248.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)