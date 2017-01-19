* Rise in U.S. bond yields after Yellen lifts financials
* Short-covering accelerates ahead of Trump inauguration
* Toshiba dives in volume as nuclear losses reportedly
snowballing
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded from a six-week low on Thursday, with financial stocks
cheered by the rise in U.S. bond yields after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen signalled a solid pace of interest rate
hikes.
In a generally slow morning session ahead of the looming
inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday,
Toshiba shares tumbled in heavy volume after a media
report the conglomerate could post a loss of more than 500
billion yen ($4.36 billion) at its U.S. nuclear reactor
business.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 19,072.42, rebounding
from six-week lows of 18,650.33 touched on Wednesday. The
immediate resistance is seen at its 25-day average around
19,285.
The broader Topix also climbed 0.9 percent to
1,527.97.
Bank shares rallied 2.0 percent, with Mizuho
Financial up 2.4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
2.1 percent. Insurers, another beneficiary of higher
rates and yields, gained 1.9 percent.
"Yellen spelled out fairly clearly that the Fed is going to
raise rates a few times a year to three percent," said Masahiro
Ayukai, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"And there's buying related to reversal in the yen, given
strong relations between Japanese stocks and the yen," he added.
The yen had risen to a seven-week high against the
dollar on Wednesday, partly on Trump's reported comments that
the dollar is too strong, but has weakened substantially after
Yellen's remarks.
A lot of buying in the Nikkei appeared to be short-covering,
rather than fresh buying, market players said. The level of
short-selling had been relatively high in the past week.
Trade is slowing ahead of Trump's inauguration as investors
look for more details of the new administration's economic
policies.
Some market players are cautiously optimistic that more
details on his tax cuts and infrastructure spending plans - a
major driver of stocks worldwide since November - could give
markets a fresh fillip.
"The speech from the new president may present a more
optimistic picture than the kind of messy messages that have
made some people nervous over the last few weeks," said Stefan
Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
Worrall said more visibility on his policy could benefit
markets just like British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on
Brexit on Tuesday has reduced uncertainty and boosted risk
sentiment even if markets may not have liked everything she
said.
"I think it makes sense to see a little bit more improvement
in sentiment as we approach this event," he said.
Toshiba shares were the most actively traded by
mid-morning, falling as much as 14.7 percent the media report of
its snowballing losses at its nuclear plant business.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)