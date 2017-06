TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 20,053.01 in early morning trade.

The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,598.93 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to 14,269.85. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)