BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as Brexit fears continued to sap risk appetite globally.
The Nikkei fell to 15,968.44, its lowest since April 12, before crawling back above 16,000.00. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Approved setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical at chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of INR 1.80 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: