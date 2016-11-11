US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices jump
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.
TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher to a fresh six-month peak after U.S. shares soared on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump's policies could boost growth.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 17,526.61 at the open, the highest level since April 28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage: