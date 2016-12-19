TOKYO Dec 19 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday it will keep shares of Toshiba Corp as "securities on alert", saying the company's efforts on compliance after its accounting scandals need further monitoring.

Toshiba could be delisted if the stock exchange determines that the company has not made enough progress in improving its internal controls by March 15, the exchange said.

Toshiba last year disclosed wide-spread accounting irregularities going back many years, leading to the resignation of its top executives and streamlining of its businesses. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sunil Nair)