* Net selling second highest on record - Daiwa
* Industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
* Toushin sales likely to be lacklustre this year - Invesco
* Funds with monthly payout hit hard
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, June 8 Japanese investment trusts, or
"toushins", sold the second largest amount of domestic stocks in
13 years in May, in the strongest sign yet that criticism of the
industry by the country's financial watchdog is taking a toll on
their activities.
Toushin fund operators sold 269.2 billion yen ($2.46
billion)of cash stocks last month, data from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange showed on Thursday.
That was the biggest monthly net selling since September
2014 and the second-highest on record since data began in the
current format since 2003, according to Daiwa Securities.
It is not atypical to see selling from toushin when Japanese
share prices hit highs. Many Japanese investors, unconvinced of
the strength of the country's economic recovery, are eager to
sell into rallies and book profits.
But money managers are also smarting from paralysis
triggered in April after Nobuchika Mori, the commissioner of the
Financial Services Agency, blasted the Japanese asset management
industry for neglecting the true interest of their customers,
industry sources said.
Mori's criticism was wide-ranging, from funds' high fees and
low investment returns to the industry habit of encouraging
retail investors to switch funds often, a practice that helps
the financial industry rake in more commissions to the little
benefit of investors.
Mori's tirade prompted many asset managers and financial
institutions to refrain from aggressive sales of toushins since
April.
As a result, new fund inflows into toushin dwindled, while
retail investors pulled out money out of Japan stock funds to
lock in gains after a market rally, leading to large net sales
of Japanese stocks by toushin operators.
"Individual investors are cautious on the whole. The asset
management industry is also shrinking back because of the
criticism on the industry," said Alex Sato, President and CEO of
Invesco Asset Management Japan.
"It's hard to sell toushin in the middle of a major business
model changes. Unless we see a robust rally in Japanese stocks,
it will be hard to expect a strong toushin sales this year," he
added.
Japan's Nikkei average hit 1-1/2-year highs in May
and it has extended gains so far in June, breaking above the
psychologically important 20,000 mark.
"Investors seem to have locked in profits," said Masahiro
Suzuki, senior quantitative analyst at Daiwa Securities. "It's
quite common for toushin investors after rallies."
Mori also railed at a type of funds that pay dividends to
investors every month regardless of funds' performance.
While they have been popular among investors, especially
pensioners, financial experts agree the products make little
economic sense because investors cannot reap the benefits of
higher compound returns.
Many asset managers were forced to cut their dividend payout
ratios lately, partly in response to falling returns, but also
following the public reprimand from the FSA.
Yasumasa Nishi, president and CEO of Asset Management One,
said many asset managers, including his, are reducing monthly
dividends on those products, resulting in sharp falls in their
sales.
"This is tough for sales staff but we are being hit by the
wave of normalisation of payouts and this process has to
continue," he said.
($1 = 109.49 yen)
